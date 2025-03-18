Magomed Ankalaev is ready to run it back against Alex Pereira. The newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion respectfully called out Pereira for a rematch on X despite their heated UFC 313 showdown.

The recent post seems to be a sharp contrast from his post-fight interview, where Ankalaev didn’t hold back. He criticized Pereira for allegedly “running for 20 minutes” rather than engaging in a fight.

However, his latest X post struck a different tone. He wrote:

“Alex when you’re ready to go again. You deserve this.”

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to the post and wrote:

"How can you not like this guy?"

"Will be a good fight once again. I know you will be victorious."

"What a warrior and true gentleman you are!"

"Let's go Champ. Two more defenses this year."

"The champ does not duck anybody."

"Hey Big Ank, leave the poor guy alone for a while. He needs a bit of a rest after the huge loss after UFC 313!!!"

"Bro want to play with him again, BIG ANK IS RUTHLESS LMAO"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's callout for a rematch against Alex Pereira. [Screenshot[s] courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

At UFC 313, Ankalaev’s pressure-heavy style stifled Pereira's explosiveness. Despite failing to land a takedown, Ankalaev controlled the fight and won via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47). Pereira, visibly frustrated, questioned the decision, and claimed that he would bounce back stronger with few adjustments.

Magomed Ankalaev's coach accuses Alex Pereira of illegal tactics

Magomed Ankalaev’s coach, Sukhrab Magomedov, has accused Alex Pereira of using illegal tactics in their UFC 313 title fight. In an interview with Russian outlet Ushatayka, Magomedov claimed Pereira may have "greased" his body to hinder Ankalaev’s grappling.

According to Magomedov, Pereira’s sweat didn’t flow normally, instead forming a gel-like consistency. He suggested that an ointment was potentially used. Ankalaev reportedly told his coach that Pereira felt sticky and emitted a strong scent, raising further suspicion.

Magomedov said:

"To be honest, the plan from the beginning was to engage in wrestling...Get close, in the clinch, [and] wear him down. But, when Magomed pushed him to the fence near our corner, it seemed to me that Pereira had some kind of substance on him. If my experience isn’t wrong, that’s what I’d say was the case. The sweat didn’t flow off his body, it gelled up. That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed said afterward that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.”

Check out Sukhrab Magomedov's comments below:

