MMA analyst reveals 3 changes Alex Pereira needs to make for potential rematch against Magomed Ankalaev: "Certainly had no left hook"

An MMA analyst has listed certain things Alex Pereira has to change as a part of his game plan before a potential bout against newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev.

At UFC 313, Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' by unanimous decision. The Russian fighter found a perfect mix between grappling and striking, which was enough for him to be the victor on the judges' scorecards.

Pereira’s sub-par performance saw him compromise on his striking and not being able to unleash his powerful left hook. However, the Brazilian showed incredible takedown defense in the later grappling heavy rounds of the championship bout.

A potential rematch is certainly on the cards, and 'Poatan' has to change his approach to return to winning ways and get back his UFC light heavyweight gold.

MMA analyst Luke Thomas, in a recent interview with Submission Radio, listed three things that the former two-division UFC champion has to change if he wants to avenge his UFC 313 loss to Ankalaev.

Thomas said:

"One was getting his back off the fence. I think he has to work much harder for that... He surrenders the head battle... He has to have an answer for the lead hand battle... 'Poatan' could not get the jab going, couldn’t get the jab to the body going very well and certainly had no left hook. I mean you gotta get that cooking again."

Listing the three keys to victory for the Brazilian, the MMA analyst added:

"You’ve to change the way your positioning works, you’ve to change the entries a little bit, you have to be a little bit more offensive honestly... Getting off the fence I think is going to key. And then by re-engaging on the under hook and then turn, and then having an answer for the lead hand battle; those could make all the difference in the world."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments about Alex Pereira below (29:16):

Alex Pereira has a new message for fans

Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss does not make him ride low. He most recently posted a video on Instagram that chronicles his ascent and transition from kickboxing to the UFC.

'Poatan' included all of his greatest knockout moments from his fight career thus far in the clip.

He captioned the post:

"How do you wanna be remembered ? A good son, a good father or mother, a good person. Then go after it without fear of making mistakes."

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

