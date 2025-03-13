"He’s going to sleep this time" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev hinting at quick finish in potential Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313 title win

New UFC light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev believes he can finish Alex Pereira in their potential second outing, which could come to fruition very soon. Fans have reacted to the Russian champion's plan.

At UFC 313, Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' via unanimous decision and won the UFC light heavyweight gold. The challenger outdid the champion in both the striking and wrestling department. 'Poatan' was put in the back seat as the counter-striker due to his subpar performance.

In the later rounds, there was a lot more wrestling, but the first three were mostly striking heavy. A rematch has now been urged by several MMA fans who feel Ankalaev did not do enough to win the title.

'Poatan', UFC CEO Dana White, and even the new UFC light heavyweight champion have hinted that Pereira will soon get a chance to reclaim his lost glory. The Russian champion also recently told the media that negotiations for a rematch are already underway.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev, who is keen to prove his dominance once more, recently posted a picture of himself on X with his gold strap along with Ali Abdelaziz and a teammate. He captioned the post:

"I’m ready for round 6 but this time will not go for full [distance] let’s go guys ☎️☎️☎️☎️"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Magomed Ankalaev's post. [Screenshot courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

Fans were quick to chime in. A user wrote:

"he’s going to sleep this time 😁"

Others commented:

"Ok Big Ank. Let’s go."

"This is Ali tweeting; we all know"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

Magomed Ankalaev wants his first title defense in Abu Dhabi

Recently Magomed Ankalaev returned home to Dagestan with his UFC gold and was lauded by his fans.

The newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion has declared that he will rematch 'Poatan' whenever the Brazilian desires. However, Ankalaev wants his first title defense to be in Abu Dhabi:

"I want my first fight title defense to be in Abu Dhabi, [the] fight capital of the world. I love it there🙏🏾❤️"

Check out Ankalaev's comments below:

The UFC usually does not head to Abu Dhabi for a pay-per-view until the end of October. With that in mind, fans will likely have to wait for a few months to watch the showdown.

