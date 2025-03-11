Magomed Ankalaev receives hero's welcome in Dagestan after slaying Alex Pereira, gives interesting update on rematch for UFC light heavyweight title

Magomed Ankalaev received a hero's welcome upon returning to Dagestan following his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313, where he claimed the UFC light heavyweight championship via unanimous decision.

Greeted by a massive crowd, Ankalaev received a warm reception from fans celebrating the latest Dagestani champion in the sport.

His win over Pereira sparked discussions about a potential immediate rematch between the pair. UFC CEO Dana White suggested the possibility, given Pereira’s dominance before the loss.

Speaking to the media, Ankalaev confirmed that negotiations for his next fight are already in motion:

“About the rematch, negotiations are already underway. It is not yet known who will be next. But we agreed in advance—if they want a rematch, then we are ready to.”

Ankalaev’s rise continues the legacy of Dagestani fighters dominating in the UFC, following in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. With the rematch discussions gaining momentum, all eyes remain on the UFC’s next move for the 205-pound division.

Jiří Procházka fires back at Magomed Ankalaev following dismissal of UFC 313 callout

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has responded sharply to Magomed Ankalaev’s recent criticism, calling the newly crowned champion a “fraud.”

Following his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313, Ankalaev dismissed Procházka’s challenge, referring to him as unworthy of a title shot. However, Procházka, who has been vocal about wanting a rematch with Pereira or a fight against Ankalaev, did not take the insult lightly.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Procházka called out Ankalaev for being two-faced, recalling a past encounter at the UFC Performance Institute:

"When I met him at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, he was there, very nice, friendly. ‘Hello, nice to meet you!’, all good. And right now, he’s a superstar, big gangster and playing these games. Hyped, and I understand, he won the title against the worst performance of Alex Pereira’s [career]. The only fraud here is Magomed Ankalaev... I’ll do whatever is necessary to catch Ankalaev.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

