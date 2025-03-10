Magomed Ankalaev's response to Jiri Prochazka and other tweets hint at immediate turnaround from 'anyone, anyplace, anytime' vow made before UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev's response to Jiri Prochazka, and some of the newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion's other tweets, have seemingly caused quite a stir in the MMA community. A notable element at play is that Ankalaev's tweets appear to contradict his previous stance of fighting any opponent, in any place, and at any time.

Speaking to Ag. Fight prior to UFC 313, grappling wizard Ankalaev accused the UFC of protecting striking savant Pereira from tough stylistic matchups. Speaking via his translator, Ankalaev vowed that if he becomes a champion, he wouldn't need such alleged protection:

"I think what I will bring if I get to be the champion, is that the UFC will get a champ that doesn't need to be protected. This is going to be somebody who's not going to pick his opponent. It's going to be somebody who's going to be accepting all the fights, all the opponents -- anywhere, anyplace, anytime."

Magomed Ankalaev clarified that he didn't know whether Alex Pereira was himself picking his opponents but felt the UFC picks the most favorable matchups for Pereira.

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments before he became champion, below:

Well, Ankalaev received a title shot at UFC 313 (March 8, 2025) and dethroned Pereira via unanimous decision to become the new 205-pound champion. Following that, ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka congratulated him and alluded that he could fight Pereira for the third time and possibly clash against Ankalaev too. Prochazka's X post read as follows:

"Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most of people dont like it, but you won the title for now. @AlexPereiraUFC, last dance?"

Nevertheless, Ankalaev seemingly scoffed at it, implying he wasn't interested in fighting Prochazka:

"I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights"

Ankalaev then tweeted that he'd like his first title defense to come in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., a location he's known to prefer. The UFC's high-profile annual card in Abu Dhabi generally transpires in October. Ankalaev tweeted:

"I want my first fight title defense to be in Abu Dhabi fight capital of the world I love it there"

Given his tweets, speculation has abounded as to whether Ankalaev is downright contradicting his previous stance whereby he'd stated that he'd fight anyone, anywhere, any time after becoming a champion.

Moreover, seemingly jibing at 205-pound contender Khalil Rountree Jr., Ankalaev supported Rountree's next opponent, Jamahal Hill (who Ankalaev has also previously traded barbs with), and wrote:

"Khalil b*m tree upset I beat his daddy let's go Jamaal."

Check out the screenshots of some of Ankalaev's tweets below:

Dana White hints at potential next opponent for Magomed Ankalaev after UFC 313

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO and president Dana White faced the burning question about what's next for Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. Many fans have been campaigning for an immediate rematch between them.

Certain sections of the MMA community underscored that the fight's closely contested nature, and 'Poatan's' past dominance, warrant an immediate title shot for him against Ankalaev. Meanwhile, White implied that he felt that Ankalaev won. When asked if an immediate title rematch is next, he said:

"Probably."

Watch White discuss the topics below (0:47 and 13:18):

