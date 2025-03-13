Magomed Ankalaev seemingly hypes up Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313 title with bold prediction: "Let's go guys"

All signs are pointing to an immediate title rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. In fact, the newly-minted UFC light heavyweight champion recently took to X/Twitter to assure his fans of his readiness to face 'Poatan' for a second time.

The pair had a competitive bout at UFC 313, which was ultimately won by Ankalaev via unanimous decision. He was able to neutralize much of Pereira's offense and landed the most damaging strike of the entire encounter. Due to issues embedding Ankalaev's tweet, a screenshot of it has been shared below.

"I'm ready for round 6 but this time will not go for full distant [sic] let's go guys"

A screenshot of Magomed Ankalaev's tweet about rematching Alex Pereira

Ahead of their first fight, Ankalaev had made several promises, including to deal tremendous damage to Pereira. While he succeeded in rocking him toward the end of round two, it was a far more competitive bout than the scorecards indicated. However, both men are expected to make changes ahead of the rematch.

Pereira found tremendous success in stuffing all of Ankalaev's takedowns but had no means of escaping the clinch or staying off the fence. Meanwhile, the Dagestani wrestler proved a competent enough striker to contend with Pereira's legendary kickboxing.

Pereira managed very little in the offense department besides a few low kicks and a last-ditch head kick in round five. His patented left hook was nowhere to be seen, nullified by his fellow southpaw foe trapping his lead hand.

Alex Pereira has also promised to make adjustments for the rematch

While Magomed Ankalaev has promised to do enough to finish Alex Pereira in the rematch, 'Poatan' has himself claimed that he will make adjustments to emerge victorious once the rematch takes place. He said as much in an Instagram post after losing his light heavyweight title at UFC 313.

"I'm here with my people, my family, my team, my children. Everyone's here. Everyrone's here with me. Gonna have some pizza. That's that. Life continues. Thank you to everyone. Thank you uto my team. Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch and I'll be back better. You can count on it. All good everyone. Never give up on your dreams. Chama."

Check out Alex Pereira's statement following his loss to Magomed Ankalaev:

A rematch does seem to be in order, with both Plinio Cruz, who is 'Poatan's' coach, and UFC CEO Dana White expressing their interest in it.

