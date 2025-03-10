Dana White breaks silence on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight with honest reaction, gives one-word answer to possibility of rematch

Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 left the MMA world stunned. And at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on the matchup. However, White, who usually has much to say about his promotion's fights, was uncharacteristically short.

Upon braving the media members in attendance, White was asked for his first impression on the main event and how it had transpired. While he did offer some insight into his thoughts, he ultimately seemed to be almost at a loss for words.

"Yeah, it was... not what I expected. I expected a lot more shooting, I expected a lot more exchanges. Yeah..."

When asked if an immediate rematch was in order given how active and beloved Pereira was as light heavyweight champion, the UFC CEO didn't hesitate to borderline confirm it.

"Probably."

White was also asked about the scorecards and whether he had judged the fight for Ankalaev as well.

"I don't know if I had the exact score in my head, but I thought Ankalaev won the fight. I wasn't shocked when I heard the decision."

Check out Dana White's thoughts on the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight (0:47 and 13:18):

'Poatan's' coach and friend Plinio Cruz has always called for a rematch, taking to his Instagram story to make the demand. Moreover, Pereira has promised to make adjustments to better prepare him for the rematch. While he lost, the bout with Ankalaev proved to be more competitive than many had expected.

Ankalaev was able to strike with Pereira, even rocking him at the end of round two. Meanwhile, the Brazilian star defended all 12 of his foe's takedowns, and even swept him off his feet at the end of round four.

Dana White was allegedly deflated by the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev scorecards

After round five ended and Bruce Buffer was set to announce the result of the bout, Dana White was offered a glimpse of the judges' scorecards and his reaction seemed telling. He appeared to be less than thrilled, and moments later, Magomed Ankalaev was revealed to have defeated Alex Pereira via unanimous decision.

Check out Dana White's reaction to Alex Pereira's loss:

The scorecards featured a 49-46, 48-47, 49-47 verdict in Ankalaev's favor, and despite the mild controversy sparked by the result, he is now the light heavyweight champion.

