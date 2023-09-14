Is Dana White still the president of the UFC? His new role after TKO Group Holdings explained

Dana White has served as the UFC president since his longtime friends Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta acquired the UFC organization in 2001. The Fertitta brothers sold the majority of their UFC shares when US-based media giant Endeavor took over the company in 2016.

However, White still stayed on as the president of the UFC. In April 2023, Endeavor confirmed that they were purchasing the world's premier professional wrestling-based sports entertainment company, WWE, and merging it with the UFC.

Earlier this month (September 2023), UFC and WWE were officially merged into one company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. -- with White notably receiving a promotion.

Following the UFC-WWE merger's completion, Dana White was moved from the UFC president to the UFC CEO (Chief Executive Officer) position. The 54-year-old suggested that UFC and WWE would continue functioning as separate entities, just like they've always done.

That said, White and other Endeavor officials highlighted that the synergy between the UFC and WWE, under the TKO banner, would help take both brands to the next level.

Furthermore, during a post-event press conference after a recent DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) card, the UFC CEO addressed the change in his job position/title after the merger.

Implying that he doesn't care about the change in his job position/title, White stated:

"Even the CEO thing, it’s a lateral move for me. I run everything that happens here. Everything that goes on here, I determine. So, nothing has changed. It’s just three letters. But I’m the CEO and president of the UFC now. But nothing changes. We’re just going to continue to kick a** like we do every single year."

Watch White discuss the topic at 5:00 in the video below:

President vs. CEO of UFC: A closer look at Dana White's position in TKO Group Holdings

The Endeavor company's CEO has long been Ari Emanuel, whereas Mark Shapiro has served as Endeavor's president and COO (Chief Operating Officer). With the UFC-WWE merger, Emanuel and Shapiro will retain their aforementioned roles in Endeavor. Besides, Emanuel will also serve as CEO of TKO, while Shapiro will be the president and COO of TKO.

Moreover, former WWE majority owner Vince McMahon will be TKO's executive chairman and a part of TKO's board of directors with Emanuel and Shapiro. WWE's Nick Khan will continue as WWE President and be on TKO's board of directors.

In a corporate institution, after the board of directors, the highest position is generally that of CEO. The president of the institution comes in second place in the structure. Currently, Lawrence Epstein is the COO and Senior EVP (Executive Vice President) of the UFC under the TKO banner.

Presently, on paper, Dana White is no longer the UFC president. While his official position in the UFC has changed from president to CEO, he's emphasized that there'll be no drastic changes in his role and responsibilities in the company. White is expected to continue spearheading the UFC as he's done since 2001.