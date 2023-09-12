TKO stock price: Everything you need to know about the UFC-WWE merged company that has been listed on the NYSE

Endeavor Group has officially merged the two gigantic organizations - UFC and WWE to create a publicly traded company called the TKO Group Holdings, a $21.4 billion sports and entertainment organization. The TKO stock, using the TKO ticker symbol, began trading on September 12 at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Endeavor will have a controlling share of 51% in 'TKO' and the WWE shareholders' interest in the newly formed company will comprise 49%, on a fully diluted basis.

The stock price for TKO opened at $102 at the NYSE, which is more than WWE's final closing price of $98.05.

Ariel Emanuel will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor as well as TKO. Speaking about the merger and TKO, Emanuel said:

“The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment. Given their continued connectivity to the Endeavor network, we are confident in our ability to accelerate their respective growth and unlock long-term sustainable value for shareholders.”

Vince McMahon will now act as the Executive Chairman of the board for TKO. McMahon also shared his thoughts on the new deal and spoke about future possibilities as can be seen below:

“This is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights. Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor’s incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO."

TKO stock: What is Dana White's new role in the UFC?

After the successful merger and the public listing of TKO on the New York Stock Exchange, Dana White has taken the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the UFC.

After the news of the merger broke, White uploaded a post to his social media which contained a promo for the newly formed 'TKO' and had a voiceover from the the 55-year-old himself.

"You have the power of the fanbase of the WWE. You have the power of the fanbase of the UFC. And we can reach all these people in so many different ways. So, they [WWE] are gonna do what they do, we're gonna do what we do and as much a** as we're kicking, we haven't even scratched the surface of how big this is gonna be."

