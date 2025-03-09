UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Full video highlights

Magomed Ankalaev became the new UFC light heavyweight champion after defeating Alex Pereira by unanimous decision at UFC 313. The highly anticipated bout, held at T-Mobile Arena, saw Ankalaev execute a calculated game plan to neutralize Pereira’s striking and control the fight.

Pereira entered the octagon seeking his fourth successful title defense, but Ankalaev, riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, proved to be a formidable challenge. The opening rounds saw Pereira establish his signature leg kicks while Ankalaev remained cautious, looking for opportunities to close the distance.

As the fight progressed, Ankalaev gained confidence, landing significant strikes in the second round that briefly staggered Pereira. The Dagestani fighter continued to mix his wrestling and striking in the third, keeping the champion on the defensive.

By the fourth round, Ankalaev controlled the pace, pressing Pereira against the cage and limiting his ability to unleash powerful strikes. His ability to blend grappling and stand-up exchanges frustrated Pereira, who struggled to mount any significant offense.

The final round saw both fighters trading shots, but Ankalaev’s strategic pressure and takedown attempts proved decisive. The judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in favor of Ankalaev, crowning him the new 205-pound champion.

Post-fight, Ankalaev expressed his joy, acknowledging that his game plan worked perfectly. He credited his team for crafting a winning strategy. Pereira, while disappointed, remained resilient, stating he would continue training and return stronger.

