  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Alex Pereira's coach dismisses UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, vows to deliver "Poatan 2.0" in potential rematch with bold fight prediction

Alex Pereira's coach dismisses UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, vows to deliver "Poatan 2.0" in potential rematch with bold fight prediction

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 13, 2025 10:38 GMT
alex
Alex Pereira's coach promises a meaner version of 'Poatan' in the expected rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. [Image courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Alex Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, doesn't believe his pupil lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Nevertheless, the defeat is official, so he is now focused on preparing 'Poatan' to perform better in the rematch, which is expected to be the next fight for the two light heavyweights.

Ad

Cruz shared his thoughts on the matchup with Ankalaev in a recently shared video on Pereira's YouTube channel. It was a closely contested fight, but Cruz simply doesn't think it was scored correctly. In the rematch, though, there will be no room for mistakes.

"In times of adversity, in times of where is where the human being evolves even more. The rivalry make us grow. This time it went his way, so we'll train more, study more, get better, to deliver you a better version of 'Poatan'. More sinister."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This meaner version of Pereira that's being promised will be something to behold, as he has run through nearly every other relevant light heavyweight besides Ankalaev himself.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What this guy's done was make it worse for him because now he'll face 'Poatan 2.0.' This has happened to 'Poatan' before, it's not the first time. He has experience in this, and a true champion is the one that stumbles but continues moving forward and reconquers it. 'Poatan' will reconquer the belt in the rematch."
Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's coach sharing his thoughts on the UFC 313 loss (7:23):

youtube-cover
Ad

Cruz wasted no time in campaigning for an immediate title rematch for Pereira following the UFC 313 loss to Ankalaev. Fortunately for them, that also appears to be in UFC CEO Dana White's interest.

This is just the second loss Alex Pereira has suffered in the UFC

Alex Pereira has only ever lost twice in the UFC. Magomed Ankalaev dethroning him as light heavyweight champion marks the second time he has tasted defeat in the promotion. The other loss was, curiously, also a title fight, but at middleweight, where he took on Israel Adesanya in a rematch at UFC 287.

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's loss to Israel Adesanya:

Their first encounter was at UFC 281, which Pereira won via fifth-round TKO in a spectacular comeback. However, their second encounter did not go the Brazilian's way. Instead, 'Poatan' suffered a massive knockout loss in round two, losing the middleweight title to Adesanya.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी