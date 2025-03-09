Alex Pereira issues immediate statement after title loss at UFC 313 and shows off facial injuries after coach Plinio Cruz makes one-word declaration

Alex Pereira wasted no time in addressing his fans on social media following his UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Moreover, he did so directly after his coach and translator Plinio Cruz took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on what the next step ought to be for his pupil

To no one's surprise, Cruz is campaigning for an immediate rematch on Pereira's behalf, which is understandable given how competitive the fight was.

"Rematch"

A screenshot of Plinio Cruz's Instagram story about Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss

This was followed by a Pereira post on his Instagram page. The now ex-UFC light heavyweight champion was under the impression that he had won the fight, raising his arms in victory after the final horn. Upon being interviewed by longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, 'Poatan' doubled down.

He felt that he had scored the more meaningful offense, despite being wobbled by Ankalaev toward the end of round two. Moreover, he criticized Ankalaev's frequent clinching against the fence, where Pereira defended several takedowns. Now, he is assuring the fans that he is fine.

"That's it everyone. Some marks, but I'm good. Gonna rest a bit. I'll be back like I've always done. This has already happened sometimes, but I'm good. I'm grateful for all your support, for all your love, always supporting me. I'm receiving so many messages of great encouragement."

He also promised to make adjustments for a likely rematch.

"I'm here with my people, my family, my team, my children. Everyone's here. Everyone's here with me. Gonna have some pizza. That's that. Life continues. Thank you to everyone. Thank you to my team. Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch and I'll be back much better. You can count on it. All good everyone. Never give up on your dreams. Chama."

It was a UFC 313 to forget for Pereira, but he will now be determined to exact vengeance on Ankalaev, who has proved himself the best in the world.

Alex Pereira has options for his next fight

Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev drew several reactions from the MMA world, with one reaction being the offer of a possible fight from none other than Jiří Procházka.

"Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most people don't like it, but you won the tiitle for noow. @AlexPereiraUFC, last dance?"

Pereira and Procházka have fought twice now, with Pereira winning both times. However, given the action both men produce, a trilogy wouldn't be out of the question.

