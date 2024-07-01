VIDEO: Live reaction of Alex Pereira's sons, Charles Oliveira, Kayla Harrison, and others to 'Poatan's' head kick KO over Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira's recent knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 had everyone on their feet. The pay-per-view event, held this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena, featured some remarkable performances, capped off by Pereira's stunning finish in the main event.

Pereira and Prochazka stepped in on short notice after the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout fell through. The 205-pound duo notably squared off in Madison Square Garden last year, where 'Poatan' emerged victorious via TKO.

In the rematch, Pereira's power proved to be too much for the challenger, as he dropped Prochazka at the end of the first round with his patented left hook. Moments into the second round, 'Poatan' landed a flush head kick and followed up with ground-and-pound to finish the fight.

Check out Alex Pereira's knockout below:

While viewers at home were undoubtedly left stunned, the fighters in the audience were also unable to conceal their excitement.

A video of the reactions from Pereira's sons and fighters like Kayla Harrison, Charles Oliveira, Gilbert Burns, and others who were cage-side was posted on UFC's official Instagram account.

Watch the reactions to Alex Pereira's KO win below:

Alex Pereira sends his best wishes to Jiri Prochazka

Following his victory at UFC 303, Alex Pereira sent a friendly message to his opponent, Jiri Prochazka. In the main event of UFC 303, the Brazilian defeated Prochazka with a head kick in the second round to successfully defend his light heavyweight title.

During the post-fight press conference, Pereira wished a speedy recovery for the Czech fighter, saying:

"I wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he will be good on his future plans. One more message for him, I know he talks a lot about spirituality, just so he knows, the same god that blessed us is the one that protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Pereira can seemingly do no wrong at the moment. A move to heavyweight has become a hot topic, while an intriguing stylistic matchup against top-ranked Magomed Ankalaev is also on the cards. Meanwhile, considering the vicious nature of the knockout, Prochazka will likely be sidelined for a while.

