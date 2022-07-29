"Seanor O'Maglor. Don't f**k with me!" - Sean O'Malley hilariously impersonates Conor McGregor as he jokes about buying Lamborghini yacht

Sean O'Malley has posted a video allegedly showcasing his training camp for the upcoming fight against Petr Yan. In reality, it is an Inside the Life of Sean O'Malley video, which showcases the shenanigans that unfold when he goes partying in Miami.

The part of the video that is particularly amusing is when O'Malley impersonates his idol, Conor McGregor. O'Malley is partying on a boat, at which point he mimics the following in his best Irish accent:

"Welcome to my boat, I just bought it. The Lamborghini boat, first one ever, no one has ever done this, no one ever had the idea to do this. Lamborghini yacht. The one, the only, Seanor O'Maglor."

Watch the clip below from 6:08:

Sean O'Malley claims he did not expect Petr Yan to accept fight

Sean O'Malley was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and much of their discussion revolved around the newly signed bout agreement for a fight against Petr Yan.

O'Malley stated that he had been told by Yan to call the former bantamweight champion out if he won his fight against Pedro Munhoz. Unfortunately, the O'Malley vs. Munhoz fight ended bitterly, and O'Malley said that because Joe Rogan forgot to give him the microphone post-fight, he couldn't call out Yan.

"There wasn't a good way to call him out, and the UFC was like, 'Alright, we'll see if Petr wants thats fight.' And for some reason I wasn't expecting him to accept, to be honest."

Watch the video below from 4:15:

O'Malley feels it is a risky fight for Yan to take, since the 27-year-old is yet to break into the top 10 of his division.

This bout will be an absolutely huge step up in competition for O'Malley. Yan was already one of the most dangerous bantamweights on the roster, and his performance against Cory Sandhagen provided further proof of his high-level ability.

However, O'Malley was his usual confident self and obviously feels it is a fight that he can win. If 'Sugar' can defeat Yan, he will leapfrog essentially the entire bantamweight top 15 and automatically insert himself into the title conversation. If O'Malley loses to the No.1-ranked fighter in the division, which is already favored to happen, it likely wouldn't amount to much of a setback for his career.

The 'win-win' scenario that O'Malley faces is something he is trying not to let impact his mindset. Instead, he is focusing on manifesting his version of reality come UFC 280, a habit that he says makes superstars.

