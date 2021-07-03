Sean O'Malley says that both Nick and Nate Diaz are must-see fighters

Sean O'Malley has claimed to be a huge fan of Nate Diaz. In the lead-up to UFC 264, O'Malley mentioned Diaz as one of the must-see fighters on his list along with Nate's arch-rival Conor McGregor.

In a video released by the UFC on its official Instagram handle, O'Malley said that regardless of whom Nate Diaz is fighting, the bantamweight star will tune in to watch Diaz's fights. He said:

"Nate Diaz, he's up there too. Same thing, if Nate's fighting I don't care who he is fighting, I am gonna watch."

Along with Nate Diaz, O'Malley added the likes of Israel Adesanya, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and himself. The bantamweight sensation also mentioned Nick Diaz and said that he would've put the older Diaz brother on his list if he was still fighting. O'Malley even said that he wishes Nick was still fighting. He added:

"I wish Nick was still fighting because Nick would be up there too."

O'Malley himself will be returning to the octagon at UFC 264 for a showdown against Kris Moutinho. 'The Sugar Show' will welcome Moutinho inside the octagon in his debut fight.

On the back of a huge win over Thomas Almeida, O'Malley will aim to continue his winning run, especially on a card headlined by Conor McGregor himself.

Nate Diaz was recently in a show-stealer against Leon Edwards at UFC 263

At UFC 263, Nate Diaz made his return to the octagon in a five-round, non-main event fight against Leon Edwards. The bout was the first of its type in UFC history and saw Diaz get dominated by 'Rocky' for almost the entire fight.

But by the end of the fight, it was Diaz who stole the show when he caught Edwards with a brutal left-hand shot. The shot absolutely rattled Edwards and almost sealed the victory for Nate but the 'West Coast Gangster' chose to taunt his opponent instead of finishing the fight.

