Sean O'Malley says T.J. Dillashaw turned down an offer to fight him at Submission Underground

UFC rising star Sean O'Malley has come out and accused former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw of dodging an opportunity to fight 'Sugar' at Submission Underground.

Speaking on The BrO'Malley Show, the 26-year-old 135-pound prospect said that Dillashaw refused an offer by Chael Sonnen to fight him in a jiu-jitsu match.

"He [T.J. Dillashaw] got offered a jiu-jitsu match against me from Chael Sonnen a couple months back and he said 'no'," said Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley revealed the offer after the former 135-pound champion went on record to say that 'Sugar' has holes in his fighting style. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Dillashaw said:

"I don't think he'll [Sean O'Malley] become champion. He's got too many holes and they're feeding him the right fights because he's a huge draw, right? They put him in the UFC pump up machine, they can do that to pretty much anyone if you have a little bit of character. If you can talk whatsoever or be a little bit color, they'll pump you up and then he's done a good job promoting himself. He's done a really good job with that and it takes work, man," said T.J. Dillashaw.

The California native then went on to explain how O'Malley's fight with Marlon Vera exposed the the 26-year-old.

"We've seen what happened as soon as he fought Chito, you know. Chito was more of a top-ranked fighter and (O'Malley) got finished in the first round. I mean, I don't (think) he'll be champion but he's a good draw. Hoepfully he can make it far enough to where, you know, I could use some of that thunder and get paid off it."

Sean O'Malley only has one loss on his MMA record

Sean O'Malley has lost just once in his entire MMA career. The 26-year-old's sole defeat came against Marlon Vera at UFC 252. The fight ended with a TKO victory for 'Chito' in the opening round.

Since then, O'Malley has picked up two more wins and currently holds a professional MMA record of 14-1.

