"2 years of jiu-jitsu, you're just scratching the surface" - Sean O'Malley and coach explain the easiest thing to learn in fighting

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch both seem to agree that jiu-jitsu has the longest timeline for learning.

On episode197 of Timbo Sugar Show, O'Malley and Welch discussed the consistency needed early on in jiu-jitsu. They also spoke about how stand-up arts generally have a more succinct period of grinding to get good.

When asked about the easiest thing to learn in fighting, Welch said:

"Boxing. I bet two years consistently boxing every day, you could get good at boxing. 2 years of jiu-jitsu, you're just scratching the surface."

While regarded by many as a striker, O'Malley has also been known to participate in submission grappling tournaments to maintain a well-rounded game.

The lone submission victory in Sean O'Malley's mixed martial arts career came before his transition to the UFC. He secured a rear-naked choke in under three minutes against Omar Avelar at ICF 20 in August 2015.

He also competed under the Quintet Ultra banner for three grappling bouts in December 2019 that saw him go 1-1-1. O'Malley secured a guillotine choke win over Takanori Gomi in less than three minutes. He then lost to Hector Lombard via ankle lock in less than a minute and went on to a draw against Gilbert Melendez.

Sean O'Malley's UFC journey to present day

'Sugar' punched his ticket to the UFC with a standout performance in Dana White's Contender Series in July 2017. That first-round knockout of Alfred Khashakyan led to his UFC debut in The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale in December 2017.

O'Malley defeated Terrion Ware by unanimous decision in that contest; one of only three O'Malley fights to go the distance.

His UFC-specific record is 7-1 with one no contest. O'Malley's only Octagon setback came against number five ranked bantamweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

O'Malley has not tasted defeat across his last four fights, with his previous bout being a no contest from an errant eye poke against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

O'Malley is the number 13 ranked bantamweight contender in the UFC.

He will be taking a huge leap up in the competition next time out as he clashes with the number one contender at 135 pounds Petr Yan. 'Sugar' and 'No Mercy' will go down at UFC 280 in October.

