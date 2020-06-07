Sean O'Malley shocks the MMA world with spectacular 1st round walk-off KO at UFC 250

Looks like the Sean O'Malley hype train is for real. MMA community and the UFC have found a breakout superstar for the future in Sean O' Malley. The charismatic bantamweight made headlines in the main card opener of UFC 250 inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada courtesy a spectacular walk-off KO of veteran bantamweight Eddie Wineland. It took the enigmatic Sean O'Malley just two minutes inside the first round to knock the dangerous Wineland stiff.

Ahead of the fight, O'Malley said he wants to follow the footsteps of the greatest fighters of all time and it seems like he is well and truly on his way to joining them at some point in time.

Unfortunately, this is a closed-doors event and not open to the audience because had they been here, they would have lifted the roof of the arena after watching the "Suga Sean" show. This is going to be right up there with the best performances of the night if not the best itself. All it took the 26-year-old was a right uppercut fake that led Wineland to drop his hands and bang connects the right overhand as Wineland's head bounces off the canvas and that's all she wrote.

Former WEC bantamweight king Wineland has done battle with the who's who of UFC's 135lbs division and was looking to put an end to the hype surrounding the new kid on the block, Sean O'Malley but the tables turned on him and how. The fight started with both fighters opting for a cautious approach as Wineland managed to tag O'Malley once.

Sean O'Malley kept Wineland guessing with spinning kicks and jabs until he faked the right uppercut, causing Wineland to lower his arms as the former landed a cross flush on the face, not bothering to follow up on his downed opponent for he was out cold and in sheer awe, as were the rest of us. The KO will certainly rank among the best of the year.

Sean O'Malley faced the biggest test of his MMA career tonight and he came out with flying colors. The 26-year-old is now undefeated in 12 fights and his star just keeps soaring higher. How long is it, we wonder until "Suga Sean" gets his hands on the much-coveted bantamweight gold.

