"There's guys you can talk sh** to" - Sean O'Malley signs off on Jake Paul's demeanor around Anderson Silva despite having insulted boxing champions in the past

UFC bantamweight 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley has addressed his friend Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Anderson Silva. Highlighting Paul's lack of trash talk in the buildup to the Silva matchup that'll transpire next month, O'Malley praised the YouTuber-turned-boxer for the same.

In an edition of The Timbo Sugar Show podcast, Sean O'Malley suggested that it's hard to be disrespectful towards certain veteran fighters. 'Sugar' cited his own experience fighting UFC bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz.

Moreover, he insinuated that former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva simply commands respect. O'Malley's coach Tim Welch also echoed similar sentiments regarding Paul's respectful approach. Asserting that Paul is doing the right thing by not launching his usual trash-talking attacks against Silva, O'Malley stated:

"I mean, you can't force sh** talk. It was hard to talk sh** to Pedro [Munhoz]." O'Malley continued, "There's guys you can talk shi** to, and there's guys that it just doesn't really - You can't talk sh** to Anderson Silva, especially - I don't know. I think what Jake's doing is good."

Podcast guest and MMA journalist The Schmo alluded to the fact that Jake Paul was previously scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former boxing heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. He noted that despite Rahman Sr.'s veteran status in the fight game, Paul wasn't as respectful towards him.

Watch O'Malley discuss the topic at 6:28 in the video below:

Jake Paul on the lack of trash talk leading up to his fight against Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Anderson Silva in an eight-round professional boxing bout that'll be contested at 187 pounds. Their highly-anticipated showdown will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 29.

Speaking to BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul - who's notorious for relentlessly talking trash against his opponents - recently explained his uncharacteristically respectful behavior with Anderson Silva. 'The Problem Child' emphasized that he has tremendous respect for Silva.

He added that Silva's "a really nice guy." While he opined that neither he nor Silva are likely to engage in trash talk with one another, the 25-year-old clarified that he'd surely beat 'The Spider' come fight night:

"As soon as the bell rings though, all that goes out of the window, you know? It's a fight and both of our lives are on the line in front of millions of people. So, but the lead up no, I respect him too much."

Watch Jake Paul's interview below:

