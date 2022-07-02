Sean O'Malley discusses "crazy" card involving Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Diaz brothers following speculations of 'Notorious' return

Tim Welch and Sean O'Malley recently discussed an amazing fight card that could involve Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal.

Welch opined that the UFC should put both the Diaz brothers on the same card. He stated that Nate Diaz should finish his trilogy with Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz should fight Jorge Masvidal, and the whole event should take place in Madison Square Garden. While speaking on the TimboSugarShow, Welch told O'Malley the following:

"I was thinking the sickest card they could put together. 'Nate you're fighting Conor again. It could be your last fight or whatever. Nick you're fighting Masvidal, same card. MSG.' It would be f*cking crazy."

Watch Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch discuss the potential UFC card:

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have already fought twice. The Stockton native won via submission in their first clash at UFC 196, but the Irishman leveled the score by winning a decision at UFC 202. A third fight between the duo has always been a possibility, yet it hasn't ever materialized.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz was close to being finalized for UFC 235, as the elder Diaz brother looked set to make his return to the octagon. However, the clash never came to fruition. Masvidal went on to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 244 and won the BMF title.

Sean O'Malley will look to raise his stock with a win against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

While Sean O'Malley was talking about a fight card involving the biggest UFC superstars, 'Sugar' is himself a captivating star. The rising bantamweight contender makes his return to the UFC octagon this weekend, taking on Pedro Munhoz in a scintillating clash in the 135-pound division.

'Sugar' is currently the No.13-ranked bantamweight contender and is on a three-fight winning streak heading into his fight against Munhoz. His last win came against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

Munhoz, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak and has lost four out of his last five.

With a win, O'Malley can break into the top 10 of the UFC. Given his star power, the youngster might soon find himself in the title picture if he puts on an impressive performance against Pedro Munhoz this weekend.

