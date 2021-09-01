Sean O'Malley tells Logan Paul of his closest interaction with Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley has stated on multiple occasions that he admires former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. O'Malley has often been compared to the Irishman for their outspoken personalities and the ability to knock people out inside the octagon.

In a recent interaction with YouTube star Logan Paul, Sean O'Malley spoke about his closest interaction with Conor McGregor. A few weeks ago, following UFC 264, O'Malley and the Irishman were partying at the same club in Los Angeles when they came across each other.

While they didn't really talk as both men were in an inebriated state, Sean O'Malley claims McGregor acknowledged him with a 'thumbs up' after 'Suga Sean' raised his drink to greet the former champion. He said he wanted to click a picture with McGregor but didn't because he was too drunk.

"Oh yeah, we were like from me to Tim, and Conor was sitting up there and I was drunk and I looked at him and I held, I don't know, I think I held a tequila or vodka bottle, I held it up and he was like...(gestures Conor acknowledging him). But I wanted a pic up there so I haven't gotten a pic with him but I was close to him a couple times," said Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley reveals Conor McGregor was in a 'ready to kill' mindset ahead of UFC 264

In another interview with Helen Yee, Sean O'Malley revealed that his interaction with Conor McGregor took place at a club in LA following UFC 264, and McGregor was present there, walking with the help of crutches.

'Suga Sean' also said that he walked past McGregor during the official weigh-ins ahead of UFC 264, but the Irishman was in his zone and in a 'mindset to kill,' which is why he failed to speak to him at the time.

"It was a very intense fight week. When he walked off the scale, we kind of walked past, he walked past me but he was just, you know he was just somewhere else. He was ready to kill, in that mindset so didn't get a picture there," Sean O'Malley said.

