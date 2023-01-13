Sean O'Malley is weighing in on the upcoming superfight between reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The No.1 ranked bantamweight assessed the improvements the lightweight champion has made, especially in his most recent win against Charles Oliveira. O'Malley uploaded a short to his YouTube channel from his conversation with MMA reporter Helen Yee, where talked about what could be next for Makhachev after the fight, saying:

"If Alex {Volkanovski} can't, I don't who can."

The reigning lightweight champ is currently the betting favorite as UFC 284 fast approaches. Despite the improvements made by Makhachev, 'Sugar believes 'The Great' is capable of defeating Makhachev and becoming a two-divison UFC champion, saying:

"I was very impressed with Islam {Makhachev}'s striking. I do have a weird feeling Alexander Volkanovski is going to be a lot bigger of a challenge than everyone thinks. Could even potentially get the job done against Islam."

It will be interesting to see whether Volkanovski can shut down Makhachev's gameplan and join the list of fighters to simultaneously hold a UFC championship in two weight-divisions.

Sean O'Malley calls out Henry Cejudo

Sean O'Malley has quickly ascended the UFC banamweight rankings and wants his title shot. After reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling revealed that he's dealing with a torn bicep, the No.1 ranked bantamweight called out former champion Henry Cejudo for a fight.

The promotion has been attempting to book Sterling vs. Cejudo, but if 'Funkmaster' is unable to compete due to his injury, they might have to make other plans. With that in mind, 'Sugar' didn't waste any time and tweeted out a challenge for the former two-division UFC champion, writing:

"Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not I’m confused ? He Said his bicep is torn. If that’s the case let me beat up Henry"

'Triple C' responded and explained the areas he feels he would have an advantage in and took a shot at the 28-year-old, writing:

"Hey @SugaSeanMMA I have the advantage in Wrestling, Striking and Cardio…you have the advantage in Meth, Blind Judges and 69 Tattoos. See you soon hoe!"

If Sterling is unable to fight, Cejudo vs. O'Malley would be logical as the two would be able to sell the fight with their respective personas.

