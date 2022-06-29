"He's got to cut down the distance" - Michael Bisping claims Sean O'Malley could be a tough puzzle to crack for Pedro Munhoz

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley is not your average bantamweight fighter. The 27-year-old American is one of the most gifted and charismatic fighters that this industry has ever seen.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping gave his take on the fighter. Speaking on the latest edition of Fight Week, 'The Count' heaped praise on 'Sugar' and explained how he has been different in the UFC.

"He's [Sean O'Malley] very original inside the octagon. He delivers it well. He's not just good on the microphone, he doesn't just have fancy hair and a pink Lamborghini. The man is a star but he backs it up inside the octagon."

The #13 in the UFC bantamweight division is all set for his upcoming bout against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, United States. Now, there's a lot of intrigue in the UFC world as O'Malley is constantly evolving and Munhoz (19-7-0), on the other hand, is struggling inside the octagon.

However, speaking on the podcast, Bisping also shed some light on Munhoz's devastating form in the last few fights. 'The Young Terminator' has lost back-to-back matches recently and has a big chip over his shoulders.

"Pedro's got to cut down the distance, cut-off the cage, get on the inside, [and] get in the pocket."

Take a look at how Bisping categorically talked about the bout between O'Malley and Munhoz:

Pedro Munhoz might pull off one of the biggest upsets against Sean O'Malley

If there's one thing that the UFC has taught the fight fans, it's that anything can happen inside the octagon!

Similar can be said about this upcoming bout between 'Sugar' and the 'Terminator'. Many believe that Munhoz will continue his terrible form and lose the match. However, in his last match, Pedro gave Dominick Cruz a run for his money.

So far, 'Sugar' has only lost one match in his UFC career, whereas Munhoz has lost seven matches. Nonetheless, the 35-year-old Brazilian is #9 in the UFC bantamweight and is all set for his bout against the young bantamweight fighter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far