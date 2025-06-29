Sean O'Malley trolls Liver King for bizarre feud with Joe Rogan: "I'm not on steroids" 

Sean O'Malley appears to have returned to his former trolling-self as he recently poked fun at online viral figure Liver King for his recent comments on Joe Rogan. Live King, who's real name is Brian Johnson, rose to prominence online several years ago with his extreme carnivore diet and alternative lifestyle. Johnson gained popularity for his large physique, which he credited to his diet and lifestyle choices.

However, many skeptics believed that Johnson was taking some form of steroid given his size, which the online star denied. He even appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, where he continued to push the narrative that his physique was naturally achievable.

However, over recent weeks Johnson has displayed some concering behavior online. He has challenged Rogan to a fight on several occasions, and traveled to Austin, Texas, where Rogan resides, before being arrested by the police.

O'Malley took to X to post a trolling video of Johnson, as he said this:

"Please Joe Rogan, let me be on your podcast. I'm not on steroids, I promise. We'll have a killer conversation."

Following O'Malley's decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC 306, he took time away from social media. 'Sugar' also stated that he totally stopped smoking cannabis, and made several wholesale lifestyle changes in preparation for his return to fighting.

His next bout came in the form of a title rematch against Dvalishvili at UFC 316, where he suffered a submission defeat. Following his second successive loss, Sean O'Malley has made a return to social media, and has picked up where he left off with his trolling antics.

