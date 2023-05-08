Sean O'Malley turns safe-sex advocate with his own ‘Suga’ contraceptive line in latest interview

Sean O'Malley is turning his attention to promoting safe sex with the release of his own line of condoms called the "Suga" contraceptive line.

The UFC bantamweight fighter made the announcement in a video for GQ Sports, where he shared his essential items with viewers. In addition to items such as his watch collection, boxing gloves, harmonica, and pink Versace sunglasses, O'Malley also showed off his new product. He encouraged his fans to practice safe sex. The "Suga" line of condoms is yet to be released.

Appearing in the video, 'Sugar' said:

"My next essential is a little Suga Show condom... Make sure you guys are out there practicing safe sex."

Check out Sean O'Malley's everyday essentials in the video below [3:23 mark]:

Sean O'Malley predicts upcoming title fight against Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley is gearing up for his upcoming title fight against Aljamain Sterling. The fight was confirmed following Sterling's victory over Henry Cejudo and a heated exchange between the two fighters in the octagon.

'Sugar,' who is ranked as the no. 2 bantamweight contender, is confident in his abilities and has been making bold predictions about his victory over Sterling.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for TheMMAHour, O'Malley said:

"I believe I have the skill to get the job done. As far as a prediction, I like the in-camp, like, deep into camp, you know, deep in a sparring round... I'm gonna snipe this dude [Aljamain Sterling]... he's very funky, he walks forward and throws some, you know, some weird sh*t, off-balance sh*t. And you know, I'm gonna be ready for that, and that's where I'm gonna snipe him. I believe I have the tools to snipe him."

Check out Sean O'Malley's interview below [58:04 mark]

O'Malley has an impressive record, with 16 wins and only one loss so far. He has won 10 fights by knockout, and is currently on a five-fight unbeaten streak.

However, Sterling is no pushover and has a formidable record with a 23-3 MMA record. He has won eight fights by submission and three by knockout and has successfully defended his title against some of the best fighters in the division.

