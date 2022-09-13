"Having that much money..." - Sean O'Malley unsure about Conor McGregor's return to fighting

Sean O'Malley has joined a long list of fans and fighters who doubt Conor McGregor's plans to return to fighting. Since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which saw him suffer a broken leg, the Irishman has been out of action.

Over the years, Conor McGregor has made a huge name for himself in MMA. Along with his success inside the octagon, 'The Notorious' has also earned a lot of wealth.

Citing fame and fortune, Sean O'Malley questioned Conor McGregor's motivation to return to the octagon during a recent episode of his podcast.

"The amount of money I have will run out. The amount of money Conor has, like he's good for probably the rest of his life. I can't imagine him waking up in training camp with five weeks to grind hard kill it. I bet mentally... Dude he could, he's probably... because traveling is so much fun."

O'Malley continued:

"When you have money like he does, you don't give a f**k. I mean even when you have a little bit of money, like, traveling is fun and the people you know. For me I cannot, there's no chance I could be traveling in camp. [Conor McGregor's] always on the yacht, going somewhere, doing something. I can't imagine him like just grinding for 12 weeks."

Check out Sean O'Malley's podcast episode below:

Due to his star value and business ventures, Conor McGregor was ranked as the richest athlete by Forbes in 2021. It will be interesting to see if the Irishman can find his motivation and return to competition next year.

Sean O'Malley will face Petr Yan at UFC 280

While Sean O'Malley discusses the return of Conor McGregor, the 135-pound fighter will face a challenge of his own when he enters the octagon against Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Going into the fight, O'Malley is on a four-fight unbeaten streak. In his last fight, 'Sugar' had a good start against Pedro Munhoz. However, the bout was declared a no contest due to an accidental eye poke by O'Malley.

Petr Yan, on the other hand, will be hungry for vengeance when he takes on O'Malley. The Russian, who lost his title opportunity against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273, will look to move closer to another chance at regaining the bantamweight gold.

At UFC 280, the promotion will return to Abu Dhabi. While O'Malley and Yan will collide, the main event will see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash for the vacant lightweight title. A title bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw will serve as the co-main event.

