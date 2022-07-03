Sean O'Malley urges fans to run Twitter poll to decide if Pedro Munhoz was "looking for a way out" 

Sean O'Malley will leave it up to the fans to decide whether he should consider fighting Pedro Munhoz in a rematch.

The rising bantamweight star was clearly unhappy with how his UFC 276 outing ended. The bout was declared a no-contest after Munhoz got poked in the eyes in round two and was declared incapable of fighting on.

Running it back appears to be the logical move, but O'Malley remains hesitant to commit, believing there's a possibility that Munhoz faked the injury. With that in mind, 'Sugar' asked fans to create a Twitter poll to settle the matter.

Asked if he's leaning towards accepting a rematch or pursuing a different opponent, O'Malley told James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA:

"In the cage, he said, we can run it back. Someone do a poll on Twitter and see if he was looking for a way out. I really believe like that was the best-case scenario for Pedro. I was piecing him up. I was way faster than him. He couldn't hit me, couldn't hurt me. I just... I don't know."

Watch Sean O'Malley's interview below:

Heading into the event, O'Malley was hoping for a statement win against the established 135-pounder. Instead, the No.13-ranked bantamweight walked out of the octagon with his first no-contest.

Sean O'Malley says he's willing to step in as short-notice replacement

Given the short nature of his UFC 276 bout, Sean O'Malley revealed that he's willing to take on another fight on short notice.

During an interview with Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA, O'Malley was asked if he intends to jump right into the mix. The Montana native, who currently resides in Arizona, replied by saying:

"Potentially. A lot of guys have fights booked right now. Maybe someone pulls out. I don't know. It's so hard to say right now. We'll see. You never know."

Watch the full post-fight interview with O'Malley below:

One of the most popular fighters on the roster, the 27-year-old was riding a three-fight hotstreak with consecutive finishes over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva.

Meanwhile, Munhoz was unable to break his slump. Prior to UFC 276, the veteran Brazilian lost four of his last five fights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far