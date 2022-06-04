"It's still a fight, anything can happen" - Sean O'Malley shares thoughts on popular YouTuber potentially betting $1 million on him to beat Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has opened up about a popular YouTuber potentially betting $1 million on him in his upcoming fight against Pedro Munhoz. ‘Suga’ claimed that his friend and social media influencer, SteveWillDoit (real name: Stephen Deleonardis), recently told him that he’ll likely bet $1 million on him to beat Munhoz.

In an edition of The BrOMalley podcast, Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley notably discussed the potential bet:

“I don’t know if it’s true or not. I don’t know if it’s happening, but Steve texted me yesterday. He said, ‘Dude, I might put a million. I might bet a million dollars on you.’ And I just said, ‘Dude, as confident as I am in being able to finish Pedro, to beat Pedro, and get the W against Pedro, it’s still a fight. Anything could happen.’"

He further added:

"Like, what else do you; I don’t know what else to say? I don’t feel that pressure on me because I let him know, ‘Dude, I feel confident I’m going to beat him, but anything could f**king happen. You lose a million? F**k, sorry.’ But obviously, I’ll be like, ‘Damn, that s**ks.’ But that’s on him.”

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN They wanted to see him fight Top 10. Here’s Top 10. UFC is finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz for July 2, per sources. They wanted to see him fight Top 10. Here’s Top 10. UFC is finalizing Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz for July 2, per sources. https://t.co/85twD7iLiR

Additionally, ‘Suga’ jestingly noted that he let SteveWillDoit know that if he does beat Munhoz, he wants half of the money he gets from winning the bet.

Sean O’Malley is currently scheduled to face Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout that’ll take place at UFC 276 on July 2nd. O’Malley currently holds the No. 13 spot in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, whereas Munhoz is ranked No. 10. Needless to say, a win over Munhoz could catapult ‘Suga’ into the top-10 ranks at bantamweight.

Chael Sonnen on ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley’s goal of becoming a bigger UFC megastar than Conor McGregor

The 27-year-old Sean O’Malley has consistently maintained that he aims to become the biggest draw in the sport of MMA. He’s a self-admitted fan of UFC megastar Conor McGregor and has long followed in the 33-year-old Irishman’s footsteps in his quest to ascend to the pinnacle of combat sports.

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen explained that Sean O’Malley’s youth, star power, MMA record, and other variables could help him surpass McGregor:

"So if you’re chasing Conor, I’m all in. And I do know that if anybody could do it, boom - you found the guy. Not to mention he’s the first guy that set the goal to do it. Oh, by the way, he’s the guy that always has a plan and strategy."

