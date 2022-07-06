Sean O'Malley is "on the same curve" as Conor McGregor, says Teddy Atlas 

The rise of Sean O'Malley from a young, by-the-rules fighter to the over-the-top, flashy combatant that he is today has been a remarkable ascent. According to Teddy Atlas, he may just be getting started.

Since Conor McGregor first came into mixed martial arts, we have seen him fluidly move through different spheres. Whether it be exploring boxing, the fashion industry, a whiskey brand, or a fitness and training program, McGregor has been there and done that.

With 'The Notorious' less active these days, who is going to step into McGregor's gold-laced, silk-woven slippers? Teddy Atlas, a world-renowned boxing trainer, commentator, and journalist, believes that Sean O'Malley is the answer. He thinks the young American's future could look eerily similar to McGregor's.

"His style, his flamboyance, I mean it looks like he has the package. You know... his athleticism, how sensational he can be in that ring at times."

Watch the video here:

Considering all of the superstar-attributes that O'Malley has, Teddy Atlas could have struck the nail on the head. At the age of 27, O'Malley has amassed a record of 15-1-1, while McGregor at the same age had just beaten Dennis Siver and Dustin Poirier with a record that stood at 17-2.

O'Malley, similar to McGregor, also seems to have the ability to captivate a younger audience. Through his Fortnite skills, popularity as a gaming streamer, colorful hair, and highlight-reel KO's, Sean O'Malley fills arenas.

After a frustrating outing at UFC 276, what does Sean O'Malley's future hold?

After an unfortunate ending to his bout with Pedro Munhoz, O'Malley is caught in a tricky position. While some may make the case that he was dominating the Munhoz fight, there is no guarantee that he would have won. He has still not beaten a ranked fighter yet, and that could make his next opponent more difficult to justify.

It will be interesting to see who he fights next, as an interaction with Henry Cejudo was filmed taking place during a post-fight interview. It did not seem too serious, but O'Malley sure was ready to go.

You can watch their interaction here:

This fight does seem highly unlikely, but nonetheless, O'Malley will be hoping for a highly-regarded and highly-ranked opponent next. Fortunately, the UFC bantamweight rankings are filled with absolute assassins, so a meeting against Jack Shore or Rob Font could be fascinating. Given all this, it's hard to see any way but up for Sean O'Malley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far