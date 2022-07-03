UFC official confirms that Pedro Munhoz suffered scratched eye which is "swollen shut"; wasn't faking eye poke against Sean O'Malley at UFC 276

After his highly anticipated clash against Sean O'Malley on July 2, Pedro Munhoz was accused by many of having 'faked' an eye injury, ultimately causing the fight to be cut short. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, according to a UFC official.

The Brazilian is enduring the worst run of his professional mixed martial arts career and was hoping to re-find the form that almost led him to a title shot with a win over 'Sugar'. At 35, the bantamweight's career seems to be on a slight decline, and a win over the prospect would have been huge for his confidence.

A large number of MMA fans believed he took the easy way out, after suffering what seemed to be an ineffective eye-poke. However, Pedro Munhoz was supported by Reed Harris – a member of the UFC staff – who had this to say on Twitter:

"At UFC Host hotel this morning. Just saw Pedro Munhoz. For all you doubters out there, his eye is swollen shut. Went to hospital last night and eye is scratched. This sh** is real. BTW- he said he knows it was an accident and has nothing but respect for Sean."

With only one of their three scheduled rounds running their course and an indecisive finish, we may see the two 135-pounders in a rematch to settle their unfinished business before the end of the year.

What's next for Sean O'Malley following the Pedro Munhoz result?

Sean O'Malley was visibly devastated after his fight with 'The Young Punisher' was cut short. As he now sits on the sidelines relatively injury-free, who's next up for the fan-favorite?

A no-contest will add nothing towards his No.13 rank at bantamweight, but the 27-year-old will still have plenty of suitors waiting in the wings for a chance to take the hype that surrounds him.

The weight class is filled with killers, and no matter who O'Malley chooses inside the top 10, he will be a tough test for 'Sugar' to pass. A realistic next outing for the rising star could be the volume striker Rob Font.

Coming off of a beatdown against 'Chito' Vera, Font will be looking to reestablish himself in the division. A win over the surging knockout artist will do just that for him.

Instantly running it back with Munhoz, or testing himself against the grappling prowess of Frankie Edgar, are also big possibilities for Sean O'Malley's next appearance inside the octagon.

