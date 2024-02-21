Sean Strickland accused of lying, Alexander Volkanovski doubted in rematch, Kevin Lee reveals after-effects of UFC bout: MMA News Roundup

Former UFC welterweight accuses Sean Strickland of lying, Demetrious Johnson doubts Alexander Volkanovski's chances in a rematch against Ilia Topuria, and Kevin Lee reveals after-effects of his Charles Oliveira bout.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 21) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Tyron Woodley accuses Sean Strickland of lying about not being allowed to spar Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley recently hit out at Sean Strickland after the former middleweight champion claimed the UFC would not allow him to spar against Jake Paul.

Talk of 'Tarzan' potentially sparring 'The Problem Child' came after the UFC fighter went viral for his session against popular streamer Sneako.

The pair donned a pair of boxing gloves and head guards, but despite the difference skill, Strickland went full throttle and eventually left the streamer bloodied and bruised.

Following the incident, Paul took to social media and called out Strickland, offering him $1 million to spar against him in Puerto Rico. Strickland declined, however, claiming the MMA promotion wouldn't allow him to do it.

In a recent episode of Reall Shhh Right Quick, Woodley weighed in on the situation and criticized the former champ for make excuses. He said:

'You don't have to ask nobody if you can fight. Legally they cannot stop him from sparring Jake Paul. Jake Paul said he wanted to spar him the same way sneako walked into the cage. I want you to know he had to walk through security, he had to be signed in on the list. I know that, that's the Apex with the UFC thing.''

#2. Demetrious Johnson doubts Alexander Volkanovski's chances against Ilia Topuria in a rematch

Demetrious Johnson recently offered his take on whether Alexander Volkanovski would be victorious in an immediate rematch against Ilia Topuria.

'El Matador' pulled off the upset at UFC 298 and became the first man to defeat 'The Great' in the featherweight division as he stopped him via a KO in the second round.

In a recent episode of MIGHTYCAST, 'Mighty Mouse' discussed Volkanovski's chances if the pair were to run it back, and picked Topuria to retain the belt if they do. He said:

''If they do a rematch, all Ilia has to do is touch him. He has to run away from Topuria for 25 minutes. It's not like Volkanovski has a range advantage. I don’t think Volkanovski’s faster than him.''

#3. Kevin Lee reveals after-effects of UFC bout against Charles Oliveira

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee recently revealed he's still dealing from the after-effects of his bout against Charles Oliveira in 2020.

'The Motown Phenom' and 'Do Bronx' headlined UFC Fight Night 170 in Brazil, which is often remembered as the first event held without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oliveira went on to win the fight via third-round submission.

Lee recently shared highlights from the bout on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he compromised both his knees during the fight, resulting in multiple surgeries and issues to this day. He tweeted:

"Charles destroyed both my knees in the first round of this fight and we kept fighting, 3 knee surgeries since, and I’m still recovering 4 years later"

