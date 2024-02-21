"You don't have to ask nobody" - Tyron Woodley accuses Sean Strickland of lying about not being allowed to spar with Jake Paul 

Tyron Woodley recently criticized Sean Strickland for lying when he said he was prohibited from sparring with Jake Paul.

For context, popular influencer Sneako found himself face-to-face with Strickland on his stream earlier this month. Despite his initial objections, the content producer eventually agreed, stating that he preferred the sparring session to be focused on boxing.

Despite the huge gap in experience and skill, the two fought it out on camera, and their sparring session ended with Sneako getting beat up. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin had to step in after the streamer took multiple shots to the head.

Expand Tweet

Following the incident, Jake Paul slammed Strickland for sparring with an untrained individual and offered to fight him in Puerto Rico with $1 million on the line. While Strickland appeared interested, he eventually dismissed the idea because of possible UFC legal consequences.

In a recent episode of Reall Shhh Right Quick, the former UFC welterweight champion lambasted Strickland for lying and talked about how the UFC can't stop him from sparring with Paul. He said:

''You don't have to ask nobody if you can fight. Legally they cannot stop him from sparring Jake Paul. Jake Paul said he wanted to spar him the same way sneako walked into the cage. I want you to know he had to walk through security, he had to be signed in on the list. I know that, that's the Apex with the UFC thing.''

Woodley added:

"Jake Paul didn't say, come and meet me in f**king arena or come and meet me in a sanctioned fight. He said come to my gym. Nobody can stop him from doing that."

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland's response to Jake Paul's $1 million fight offer

Even though Sean Strickland would love to fight Jake Paul, it looks like the UFC isn't on board. The former middleweight champion recently stated why he couldn't fight the famous YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Strickland was recently at the Power Slap League tournament in Las Vegas and was interviewed by influencer Vitaly, who inquired about Paul's call-out. 'Tarzan' replied:

"I think the UFC would f**king sue the f**k out of me if I did that, but yes, I would do it in a heartbeat... More than likely [the UFC] would sue the f**k out of me, but go out to [the] desert, bro, I'm your man, bro, cause you got the plane. Show up."

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet