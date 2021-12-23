Lifetime ban if you're juiced like Izzy or Jones - Sean Strickland believes Jon Jones shouldn't be allowed to compete again

Sean Strickland has voiced his opinion on Jon Jones' history of failed drug tests. Interestingly, Strickland thinks fighters like Jones and Israel Adesanya should be served with lifetime bans from competing.

Jon Jones has tested positive for PEDs on several occasions in the past, which has raised question marks surrounding his legacy in the sport. Sean Strickland firmly believes that Jones' legacy is obsolete because of the use of banned substances. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' said:

"I think Jon Jones could've been the greatest fighter to ever walk in the UFC. I mean I grew up watching Jon Jones but after he got popped it's clear that he was juiced. I don't think he should ever be allowed to fight again, I think his legacy is gone, I think everything he's ever done in the UFC should be replaced because again if you're cheating and you're getting an advantage how do you hold a legacy you know when you didn't do it on even playing field."

After criticizing the former light heavyweight champion, Strickland went on to throw Israel Adesanya into the mix as well. He added:

"I just think that if you get popped for steroids, lifetime f**king ban. And again, if it's a tainted supplement, I get that but if you're juiced like f**king Izzy [Israel Adesanya], Jon Jones it should be a hands down lifetime ban."

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with Helen Yee below:

Why did Sean Strickland say that Israel Adesanya was juiced up?

Israel Adesanya has never tested positive for PEDs. However, Sean Strickland is a firm believer that 'The Last Stylebender' is a serial user of banned substances.

Israel Adesanya was accused of using taking steroids following his sensational victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Fighters and fans noticed that Adesanya's right pectoral was somewhat swollen, which is a symptom of ingesting steroids.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Israel Adesanya gives update on his swollen pectoral muscle, theorizes marijuana was the cause mmafighting.com/2020/11/5/2155… Morning Report: Israel Adesanya gives update on his swollen pectoral muscle, theorizes marijuana was the cause mmafighting.com/2020/11/5/2155… https://t.co/jOehnCMdzP

Although Adesanya later clarified the situation and suggested that it was likely because of the consumption of marijuana, Strickland doesn't believe the story one bit.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



addresses the speculation about his right pectoral that occurred at “I don’t know what it is… We’ll get the tests back and see what it is.” @stylebender addresses the speculation about his right pectoral that occurred at #UFC253 (via @arielhelwani “I don’t know what it is… We’ll get the tests back and see what it is.”@stylebender addresses the speculation about his right pectoral that occurred at #UFC253 (via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/WzfFvtZm7q

