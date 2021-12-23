"Nate Diaz would have t*ts down to his knees" - Sean Strickland doesn't believe Israel Adesanya got gyno from smoking weed

Sean Strickland is convinced that steroid use caused Israel Adesanya's gynecomastia, or enlargement of the pectoral muscle, during his UFC 253 fight with Paolo Costa.

Last year, the UFC middleweight champ drew the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who noticed his right pectoral muscle appeared to be swollen before the fight. After the contest, Adesanya revealed that he underwent testing to try to determine the cause of the swelling. He then speculated that his consumption of marijuana was likely the cause.

However, Strickland doesn't believe marijuana is the cause of Adesanya's gyno. The No.7-ranked UFC middleweight pointed to Nate Diaz, a noted marijuana enthusiast, as an example as to why Adesanya's explanation was faulty. During an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland said:

"Israel is just a craft motherf***er. We all know he's on steroids, It probably helps his performance. We've all seen him fight with a t*tty that hung down. I mean, have you ever seen a man fighting in the UFC with gyno, from weed? I mean, look at Nate Diaz, if that was the case Nate Diaz would have t*ts down to his knees. Get out of here with this."

Gynecomastia is a medical term used to describe an increase in the amount of breast gland tissue in boys or men. It is caused by an imbalance of the hormones estrogen and testosterone and can be triggered by a wide variety of factors, including drugs and alcohol, as well as various medications.

This isn't the first time Sean Strickland has accused Israel Adesanya of using performance enhancing substances. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland said:

"Izzy, I’ll come over dude. We can f*cking watch anime and you can put some f***ing testosterone in my ass. I’ll do it with you. Let’s f*cking go. With a needle, I think you guys do the stomach, right? Is that where you guys do, the stomach? You’re the expert on f*cking steroids. How’s it done?"

Adesanya is gearing up for a rematch against Robert Whittaker, set for UFC 271 this coming February. Meanwhile, Strickland is also preparing for an upcoming showdown against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200.

