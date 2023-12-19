Sean Strickland blames Ian Garry’s “desire to be loved by the people” for controversy surrounding relationship with wife Layla Anna-Lee

Sean Strickland gave Ian Garry some unsolicited advice following everything that took place at UFC 296.

Garry was not present for media obligations and eventually pulled out of his scheduled Vicente Luque fight for December 16. This came as the result of an illness but the optics of this were still not great amid a social media landscape where people were scrutinizing his wife and relationship.

Layla Machado Garry's drama with the WAG book, rumors of Garry's nutritionist being an ex of Layla's, and several other things went totally unaddressed. This as Garry did not discuss any of it when seemingly given ample opportunities to do so.

The UFC middleweight champion took to X to give his thoughts on why the rising welterweight contender has a certain aversion to publically addressing all of the negativity and rhetoric. Via his personal Twitter account, Strickland said,

"I never understand people's need to be validated by the public. Ian the only thing you should of said was "fuck you I love my wife" but you have a desire to be loved by the people. I will never do something good or horrible because I think people will like me."

Peep Sean Strickland's relationship advice to Garry below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland was more active than Ian Garry at UFC 296

We excepted to see Ian Garry fight at UFC 296 which did not happened despite being scheduled but Sean Strickland found a bit of time for an unscheduled outside of the cage tilt on December 16.

The UFC production team put the camera on the reigning UFC middleweight champion who made a gun-shooting finger gesture towards his next title contender. Dricus Du Plessis responded in kind with his own gesturing and trash-talking.

It was at this point that Sean Strickland got Gilbert Burns' kids to kindly and patiently move out of the way as they were the only people really in the direct physical path between the two 185 pounders. Once the vulnerable parties were out of the way Strickland would strike DDP several times until security broke up the brawl between the two men.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will settle the score at UFC 297 on January 20. The former looks to make the first defense of his championship while DDP looks to capture his first UFC title in the coming weeks.