Sean Strickland blasts viral video targeting Zendaya, Bella Ramsey and other actresses, calls for boycott of creator

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently voiced out against a video that targeted actresses, including Zendaya and Bella Ramsey, among others. Strickland also called for a boycott of the video's creator, who posted that "Hollywood is being overrun by mid-looking actresses."

'Tarzan,' spoke against the creator of the contentious video and chastised him. The UFC fighter wrote on Instagram stories:

"Let me start with me saying, I'm sharing this video not in support of this monster but to condemn him. Whoever made this video is terrible and I'm only sharing so we know who created it to boycott him."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Strickland's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya wants rematch with Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya was scheduled to defend his UFC middleweight gold against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September 2023. Adesanya went into the fight as the favourite, but Strickland dominated him and won via unanimous decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

In 2024, 'Tarzan' was dethroned at UFC 297 by Dricus du Plessis. Most recently at UFC 312, Strickland had a chance to regain his lost strap when he met du Plessis in a rematch. However, it was a failed attempt as the 34-year-old lost via unanimous decision.

Adesanya, who recently worked out with David Goggins, posted a video on YouTube in which he called out Strickland for a rematch.

"I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back. Because he beat me fair and square in Sydney, 5-0, just whooped my a*s badly... I don't want to make excuses because he beat me, but I just want to show him if he beat me at my best, so I'm going to, this time, I'm going to come at him correct. Everything he's done since that, because I used to get bullied a lot as a kid."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (8:00):

