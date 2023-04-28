Since bursting onto the scene and becoming a major player in the middleweight division, Sean Strickland has been a target for a number of fighters ranked below him. After his recent fight cancelation, Brendan Allen is the latest to call for his shot against the controversial 185er.

'All In' put on an all-time display last time out and managed to end the hype of grappling wizard Andre Muniz. Following an impressive showing on the feet, the 27-year-old worked to get his opponents back and sank in a shocking submission victory over the elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt.

After Jack Hermansson was forced to pull out of their scheduled clash due to injury, Brendan Allen set his sights on a rematch with Sean Strickland, claiming the fans would "definitely" want to see it:

"So Sean Strickland what do you say, my man? It sets us up for a perfect rematch, better build up and definitely a way better main for the fans. We can do it on your date of July 1 if you prefer, fans definitely wanna see us fight over [you fighting a] UFC 1-0 guy."

The two met back at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos in late 2020 in a bout that proved Strickland's constant pressure and volume striking are a deadly combination to deal with.

Allen believes he has improved leaps and bounds since the pair last collided inside the octagon, and that has been on display in recent times as he is currently carrying a five-fight win streak.

Sean Strickland's next fight: Who is the wild middleweight scheduled to brawl?

Despite Brendan Allen's call-out, Sean Strickland is already booked to return to the cage and has an opponent lined up for a potential main event slot later on in the year.

After looking promising in his UFC debut, Abus Magomedov has arguably been assigned his toughest test to date. Although many are upset with the push he has received, the Russian looks set to headline his first event for the promotion during a Fight Night card on July 1.

If, for some reason, the fight doesn't go ahead, Sean Strickland has a viable opponent waiting on the sidelines for the call. While it would make for a good matchup, it's unlikely to happen with Allen most probably being matched up against a different contender.

