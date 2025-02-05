Sean Strickland clarifies stance on Bryce Mitchell's "H*tler was a good guy" comments, slams 'Thug Nasty' for issuing apology: "Be a piece of sh*t"

Sean Strickland has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Bryce Mitchell’s recent remarks.

Strickland addressed the backlash surrounding Mitchell at UFC 312 media day ahead of his middleweight title rematch against Dricus du Plessis. The UFC featherweight caused outrage after stating on his podcast that Adolf H*tler was "a good guy" and someone he would go fishing with. Mitchell later apologized, though many found it insincere.

Strickland, known for his outspoken nature, did not defend Mitchell’s comments but suggested the fighter had been “radicalized” by misinformation:

"I don’t think Bryce is a Nazi. I think Bryce is a f**king idiot from Arkansas who is not educated, and I think Bryce is just feeding into the propaganda. How many people actually agree with him? I don’t. Bryce, you’re a f**king idiot. You should not have said that. But, he is being radicalized and a lot of people support him and he’s wrong. And we must also look at all the reasons why he said it and how he went down this path.”

However, Strickland took issue with Mitchell’s apology, arguing that if he was going to make such statements, he should stand by them:

“The thing that annoyed me about Bryce is he f**king apologized, you’re going to be a piece of sh*t, dude, you’ve got to just double down and be a piece of sh*t.”

Sean Strickland shows respect to Israel Adesanya following latter’s TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov

In a surprising twist to their storied rivalry, Sean Strickland publicly honored Israel Adesanya after the latter suffered a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. Adesanya’s defeat marked his third consecutive loss, and his losing streak started with an intense 2023 bout against Strickland, who shocked the fight world by winning a unanimous decision for the middleweight title.

Speaking to FOX Sports Australia, he said:

"At the end of the day, dude, [Adesanya] made his legacy... Like, if you want to continue to fight, continue to fight. But, you've done what you've wanted done. You know, you don't really got to prove anything, man. You're a lasting name in the sport. Like, you've chiseled your name in it. No shame, you get older, it happens."

