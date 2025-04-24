Sean Strickland cracks up over savage Dricus du Plessis dig in viral fan comment

Sean Strickland re-posted a fan's comment about going after Dricus du Plessis in his honor.

Ad

In January 2024, Strickland was dethroned of his middleweight title by split decision against Du Plessis. The former world champion had an opportunity to regain the throne in a rematch on February 8, which Du Plessis won once again, this time by unanimous decision.

Strickland recently re-posted the following comment from a fan on Instagram referencing his rematch with Du Plessis:

"Me performing a drive-by on Dricus after last fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Strickland responded to the fan by saying:

"Lmao my man!"

Strickland's Instagram story

Ad

Israel Adesanya calls for rematch with Sean Strickland

In September 2023, Sean Strickland shockingly defeated Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision for the UFC middleweight title. Adesanya has since lost two more fights, against Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov, creating the worst stretch of his career.

Adesanya recently posted a YouTube video with David Goggins and called out Strickland for a rematch by saying:

Ad

"I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back. Because he beat me fair and square in Sydney, 5-0, just whooped my a*s badly... I don't want to make excuses because he beat me, but I just want to show him if he beat me at my best, so I'm going to, this time, I'm going to come at him correct. Everything he's done since that, because I used to get bullied a lot as a kid."

Ad

At 35 years old, Israel Adesanya has questions to answer about his future in MMA after losing consecutive fights inside the distance. The former middleweight king plans to start by avenging his most unexpected defeat against Sean Strickland.

Watch Adesanya talk about a rematch with Strickland starting at 8:00 below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.