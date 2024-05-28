Sean Strickland explains why responsibility of fatherhood terrifies him: "I've never had any positive role models"

Sean Strickland recently shared the reasons behind his apprehension toward the responsibilities of fatherhood. The former UFC middleweight champion has been in a relationship with his partner, publicly known by her initials, KJ, for around two years. The couple does not yet have kids.

'Tarzan' stands out as one of the most polarizing figures in the MMA realm, with many of his provocative remarks possibly stemming from his tumultuous upbringing. Growing up in an abusive household, Strickland faced numerous challenges, which he cites as the primary reason for his decision not to have children.

During a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Strickland admitted his fear of starting a family and having children, attributing it to the absence of positive parental figures in his life. He explained that the influence of his abusive father has instilled in him a fear of the responsibilities associated with fatherhood:

"It's like one of the scariest things for me to have a kid because of the thought of being like you, because I'm a selfish man. When I grew up, my dad sucked. I never had any positive role models in my life, like any masculinity. So, to be a dad, I look at a family as something scary and 'Oh f**k responsibility' because growing up suck."

He added:

"One of the biggest fears I have is being a dad and then being faced with the responsibility of raising a good man or woman."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (12:15):

The 33-year-old Californian is poised to face off against Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302. The five-round clash is slated to take place this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

When Sean Strickland shared the memory of asking his father to end his life

Sean Strickland has often recounted the haunting experiences of his alcoholic father, who frequently threatened to inflict physical harm on him and his mother. This challenging environment made the idea of peace seem unattainable for him, as he endured both mental and physical mistreatment.

During an appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries in 2022, 'Tarzan' recounted a poignant memory where he found himself asking his father to take his own life:

"I want to tell you about my dad. My dad was lying in bed one day with a .45. I f**king walked up and he was talking about suicide. I said 'You should f**king do it.' I was like 17 at the time. 'Your wife left you, you're unemployed, you're a f**king drug addict. You should do it.' He didn't f**king do it and died at 50 something of cancer, f**king miserable."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (27:57):