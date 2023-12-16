Sean Strickland is displeased with Sean O'Malley and Dricus Du Plessis' recent jabs regarding his father.

The UFC middleweight champion is recognized as one of the most divisive fighters in the MMA world. In addition to his fighting skills, 'Tarzan' is infamous for his penchant for delivering bold and provocative statements, irrespective of who they might offend.

The 32-year-old Californian stayed true to his nature at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference on Friday when he initially targeted the UFC bantamweight champion for his open relationship with his wife. However, 'Sugar' retaliated against Strickland with incendiary comments regarding his father.

Subsequently, 'Tarzan' directed verbal jabs at du Plessis' relationship with his coach. However, the 29-year-old South African turned the tables on Strickland, responding in kind by recalling the rather traumatic nature of his relationship with his father.

Strickland recently criticized O'Malley and du Plessis on X, denouncing their disrespectful comments. He emphasized the gravity of trauma, particularly in cases of abuse and molestation, rejecting the use of such topics as humor on a public stage.

The 185-pound kingpin asserted that those making such jokes are "weak men" lacking an understanding of hardship and the ongoing struggle of living with personal demons. Part of his post read:

"I expect nothing less from O'Malley and Dricus. Next time come at me as a man... Clearly you don't know what that means...... I have a big following of people who suffered trauma, molestation and I will tell you that it's not funny to me, whatever you've gone through or have been through isn't funny to me........ I hope you all understand that these are weak men who don't understand hardship, they don't understand what it's like to live with demons... Forever a struggle they will never understand."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Sean Strickland criticizes Colby Covington for remarks on Leon Edwards' deceased father

Sean Strickland recently condemned Colby Covington for making distasteful comments about Leon Edwards' late father.

During the recent UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, Covington singled out 'Rocky' with offensive statements about his father, who was murdered in a gang-related shootout in London when the welterweight champion was only 13 years old.

The UFC middleweight champion strongly disapproved of Covington's remarks and vehemently criticized 'Chaos' during the UFC seasonal press conference:

"Him making fun of Leon's dad. That is the biggest fu**ing c**t move you can do. That is the biggest c**t move you do... Colby is a fake fu**ing p**sy, and if he was standing here right next to me, the only f***ing thing he would do is call 911 because he is the definition of a fu**ing b*tch."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below: