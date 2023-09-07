When Sean Strickland smashed a guitar on his father's head fearing his mother was being k*lled

Sean Strickland once opened up about a traumatic experience from his childhood, which involved him hitting his father over the head with a guitar in order to save his mother.

Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters on the UFC roster due to his unfiltered and brash personality. Despite that, however, fans have also empathized with the fighter due to his willingness to discuss his problematic childhood and neo-Nazism.

According to 'Tarzan', he followed the neo-Nazi ideology whilst he was younger because he idolized his father and grandfather, who followed it themselves. The middleweight contender has since denounced that way of thinking after he befriended multiple people of different religions and faiths.

Back in 2021, Strickland gave fans an insight into his childhood during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. According to Strickland, there was a particular night that he feared for his mother's life, resulting in him hitting his father with a guitar. Sean Strickland explained:

"I used to sleep in my mom’s room a lot because I thought he’d k*ll my mom; I thought I’d wake up with my mom dead. One day, I f*cking crawled underneath their bed and...he f*cking gets on top of my mom and he’s strangling her saying, ‘Tonight’s the night you’re gonna f*cking die.’ "

He added:

"I’m young. The only thing I see is a guitar, so I go and I grab the guitar and I f*cking just smack him in the head as hard as I can. I grab the phone, I run out, I call the cops. "[H/t MMAFighting]

Israel Adesanya reveals Sean Strickland's most dangerous trait

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to go head-to-head at UFC 293 this weekend for the middleweight title.

The general consensus amongst fans is that Adesanya will cruise to victory against Strickland, evidenced by his -600 betting line ahead of their clash.

Despite the odds being in his favour, however, ''Izzy' is still expecting a competitive fight. Speaking to the press at UFC 293's media day, Adesanya explained that Strickland being given no chance makes him dangerous. He said:

"I think that makes him [Sean Strickland] really dangerous, that's what makes him dangerous. He doesn't care. He knows I'm going to beat him, so he doesn't care. He's going to try and do his best to beat me by any means necessary."

He added:

"I've been there before, even in my last fight. I knew I could beat this guy [Alex Pereira]... Everyone's counting me out, I'm the underdog. So I said, 'I'm going to use this, and I don't care. I'm going to give everything."

Catch Adesanya's comments from 1:05 onwards: