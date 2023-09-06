"That's what makes him dangerous"- Israel Adesanya reveals Sean Strickland's most dangerous trait before UFC 293 title clash

Israel Adesanya recently opened up about his upcoming title defense against Sean Strickland and outlined his opponent's most dangerous quality heading into the fight. The two middleweights are set to clash in a title fight at UFC 293 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney this weekend.

In the build-up to this fight, there has been plenty of trash-talking between Adesanya and Strickland, and it's clear that there's no love lost between the two. While the consensus is that the Nigerian-born Kiwi will secure another successful title defense, given his resume as a champion, Adesanya isn't taking 'Tarzan' lightly.

At a recent UFC 293 media day presser, Israel Adesanya claimed that Sean Strickland's recklessness going into the fight makes him more dangerous. Since he knows he's the underdog, Adesanya expects Strickland to throw everything he has when they step into the octagon. He said:

"I think that makes him really dangerous, that's what makes him dangerous. He doesn't care. He knows I'm going to beat him, so he doesn't care. He's going to try and do his best to beat me by any means necessary."

Israel Adesanya continued:

"I've been there before, even in my last fight. I knew I could beat this guy [Alex Pereira]... Everyone's counting me out, I'm the underdog. So I said, 'I'm going to use this, and I don't care. I'm going to give everything."

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: 'Tarzan' brutally slams 'The Last Stylebender' ahead of title fight

Sean Strickland is seemingly amping up his verbal attacks on Israel Adesanya as their fight inches closer. The No.5-ranked middleweight contender recently sounded off on the middleweight champion for being "spineless" and not being a "man of the people" like himself.

As mentioned, Strickland and Adesanya are comfortably each other's worst enemies this week. After their fiery war of words at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference last year, neither fighter has missed a single opportunity to fire shots at the other during interviews or on social media.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, Sean Strickland admitted that Israel Adesanya was among the best kickboxers ever. However, 'Tarzan' continued:

"Izzy is the f***ing definition of spineless. That man will jump on all ball, any bandwagon that does him good. Look at me, a man of the people... Izzy would sell his f***ing ass for the dollar amount... One of the best kickboxers in the world. I admit that. But as far as being a man, I don’t know what the f**k happened to you.”

