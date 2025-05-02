Sean Strickland flaunts ammo stash, compares it to booming stock prices

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently uploaded an Instagram story, flaunting his massive ammunition stash and comparing it to the surging stock prices.

Strickland has had a long history with firearms. He was involved in an infamous incident in 2023 when he confronted an individual at gunpoint, who was trespassing upon his property. He has also shared various video clips on social media, showcasing his gun collection.

The 34-year-old believes that the price of ammunition will be on the rise and has urged his followers to stock up on ammo before it is too late.

"Some people will say- do I really need 6,000 rounds of ammunition?Dude, you need 6,000 rounds of ammunition. Ammunition— it's like the stock market, it's only going up. Buy it when you can."

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram story here.

Israel Adesanya tells David Goggins that he wants a Sean Strickland rematch

Israel Adesanya recently shared a vlog on his YouTube channel with ex-Navy Seal David Goggins, during which he shares his intention of settling the score with Sean Strickland.

Adesanya and Strickland first locked horns at UFC 293, in a one-sided bout which the latter dominated. The American scored a knockdown at the end of the first round and then proceeded to outland the Kiwi in the later rounds, thereby cruising to a comfortable unanimous decision victory. Since then, Adesanya has picked up two consecutive stoppage losses against reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and No.1 contender Nassourdine Imavov.

'The Last Stylebender' shared that he wants to settle the score with Strickland and admitted that he got defeated 'fair and square, five-nil.'

"I have a feeling who I want to fight, you'll like this one. I got to get some get back [against] Strickland. Get him back. He beat me fair and square in Sydney, five-nil. Just whooped my a*s badly, and again, that was one of the things that made me realize [that] I need to slow down in my activity."

He added:

"I was fighting like three-four times as a champion, so I'm like— okay, I'm going to pull back now because I'm older, I'm doing things different. I don't wanna make excuses because he beat me. But then I just want to show him if he beat me at my best. This time I'm going to come at him correct."

Check out Adesanya's comments about Sean Strickland below (8:19):

