Sean Strickland gets honest about "depression" and "consumerism" plaguing American society, offers remedy for problem: "The fix is easy"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 12, 2025 10:30 GMT
UFC fighter Sean Strickland addressed America’s growing mental health crisis and rampant consumerism in a recent online exchange. When asked by a social media user about a “magical place,” Strickland remarked that while the nation retains its greatness, its people struggle with widespread depression and a deep spiritual void.

He contended that modern society’s obsession with material goods undermines genuine well-being, advising adults to reevaluate their priorities and reject the idolization of commercial symbols.

In a social media post, he wrote:

"America is the greatest country in the world. But there is such a level of depression and spiritual void being filled with consumerism. You see it more when you leave and come back. The fix is easy. Adults just need to stop worshipping the Chinese god amazon."
Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

On the competitive front, Strickland recently stepped into the octagon for a high-stakes rematch. On Feb. 9, at UFC 312, he challenged reigning middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

Sean Strickland shares his take on Donald Trump's plan for America taking over Gaza

Donald Trump has stirred international debate with a controversial proposal for Gaza as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump unveiled plans to permanently relocate approximately 1.8 million displaced Palestinians and transform the war-torn region into an economic hub in the Middle East. Amidst the unfolding discussion, middleweight contender Sean Strickland took to social media to voice his reaction:

“American jobs 👍 Deportation 👍 Lower taxes 👍 Invade, occupy, rebuild Gaza... wait wait wait what? Lol Soo umm? #freePalestine to the river and sea, whatever commie slogan they say....”

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Trump asserted that the United States would assume control and lead redevelopment once resettlement is complete. However, no legal framework was provided, prompting questions about the plan’s viability and adherence to international norms.

Edited by C. Naik
