Sean Strickland gives six-word reaction as USA vs. Canada NHL game sees three fights in first nine seconds, including JT Miller-Colton Parayko clash

On Saturday night, a high-stakes USA vs. Canada NHL game in the 4 Nations Face-Off erupted into mayhem as three separate fights ignited just nine seconds after the puck dropped.

The initial brawl began when Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel clashed, quickly followed by a skirmish between Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett during the very next face-off.

The melee intensified further when JT Miller and Colton Parayko engaged near Canada’s crease, adding another explosive chapter to the early action. Even the penalty box became a theater of heightened emotions as Brady Tkachuk’s visible frustration underscored the fierce rivalry permeating the game.

As the chaos subsided, the match transformed into a rapid display of offensive prowess. Team Canada took an early lead when Connor McDavid scored at 5:31, though the USA swiftly responded as Jake Guentzel equalized less than five minutes later.

The initial nine-second brawls quickly went viral, capturing the attention of hockey fans and social media users worldwide. Amid the fervor, UFC star Sean Strickland provided his succinct six-word reaction to the brawls on X, stating:

“I love me some hockey fights 🤝".

In his professional career, Strickland recently competed for the middleweight belt in a rematch against current champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Sean Strickland opens up following criticism from coach Eric Nicksick for his performance at UFC 312

Sean Strickland appears to be parting ways with longtime coach Eric Nicksick after the veteran’s scathing remarks on 'Tarzan's' recent performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Strickland’s rematch with du Plessis in Sydney disappointed fans as the fighter failed to deliver on his promise of an all-out war, ultimately losing via unanimous decision after five grueling rounds.

Following the bout, Nicksick publicly lambasted his pupil’s performance, describing it as “uninspiring” and “very underwhelming” during an interview with Ariel Helwani. The seasoned coach questioned Strickland’s motivation to chase UFC gold, suggesting he should seek guidance from those with a proven championship pedigree.

Such criticisms struck a nerve with Strickland, prompting a pointed response on social media. In a recent post on X, Strickland clarified his stance:

"I like Eric. He’s a friend of mine and he’s going to continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not. We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture], Nate [Pettit], Ray Sefo, we have so many savages that I would love to corner me."

He added:

"But that entire fight camp was just a struggle... We all f**king have excuses and they don’t f**king matter. The only reason I’m doing this video is Eric had to go do a f**king podcast and become an influencer so I’ve got to kind of explain myself."

