Sean Strickland goes scorched earth on Mark Zuckerberg as whistleblower exposes shocking details about $1.7 trillion conglomerate

Sean Strickland continues to use his social media accounts to share his thoughts on the ongoings of American society and politics. This time, he took to X/Twitter to take a jibe at tech billionaire and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has become the subject of a whistleblowing scandal.
The whistleblower in question is Sarah Wynn-Williams, who previously worked as Director of Global Public Policy at Facebook. While speaking to Congress, she blasted Zuckerberg's practices regarding freedom of speech, content moderation, and the sale of user information, among other topics.
This prompted Strickland to write the following about Zuckerberg, who has been hard at work rebranding himself as far more pro-Republican than he once was:
"But he goes to UFC fights and bow hunts.... and and and he grapples UFC fighters in his basement..... LMAO .... you're about as American as Covid."
The ex-UFC middleweight champion has repeatedly expressed his distaste for Zuckerberg, whose platforms he has been banned from at various points throughout his career. He once urged Zuckerberg's tech rival and fellow billionaire Elon Musk to acquire Instagram.
However, Zuckerberg has exerted a tremendous amount of effort in 2025 to ingratiate himself to both supporters of current United States president Donald Trump and the MMA fandom. He has appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he spoke critically of the Biden administration.
In particular, he accused them of forcing his hand when it came to the content moderation policies that Facebook had implemented at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean Strickland is one of the few UFC fighters with an adversarial relationship with Mark Zuckerberg
Sean Strickland has never been keen on interacting with Mark Zuckerberg, certainly not in a positive manner, at least. However, other UFC fighters have, including reigning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.
Zuckerberg has even trained with former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, alongside the latter's close friend and training partner Alexander Volkanovski, who is now a two-time UFC featherweight champion.