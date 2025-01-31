"Sean Strickland got no backlash from the UFC" - YouTuber Sneako calls out Dana White's "double standard" after Bryce Mitchell's "H*tler" comment

Dana White has faced criticism from social media influencer Sneako. The polarizing personality, who's been suspended from YouTube multiple times and is a streamer, accused White of double standards over comments from UFC fighters Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell.

On his ArkanSanity Podcast's first episode, earlier this month, UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell praised Germany's Nazi Party and that political group's leader Adolf H*tler. Mitchell suggested that "H*tler was a good guy."

Mitchell also criticized the Jewish and LGBTQ communities. Many deemed his assertions as anti-semitic and anti-LGBTQ. Speaking to ESPN, UFC CEO and president Dana White condemned Mitchell's comments. White implied that H*tler was one of the most "evil" humans, responsible for killing six million Jewish people.

Trending

Also, at the Power Slap 11 (Jan. 30, 2025) post-event press conference, White labeled Mitchell's remarks "beyond disgusting." However, citing freedom of speech, White indicated that the fighter wouldn't be punished.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch White's assessment below:

Expand Tweet

In a tweet by the "@Sneak0o" X handle, Sneako, a polarizing influencer who's himself often faced accusations of making discriminatory statements, discussed Dana White's response. He accused White of reading from a script, adding that he should've spoken off the cuff.

Sneako, who's claimed to be a devout Muslim, alleged that White had a stern reaction to Mitchell targeting the Jewish community and supposedly didn't have a similarly stern reaction when Sean Strickland criticized the Muslim community:

"One thing I do have to say [Sean] Strickland got no backlash from the UFC. There was no speech with a script from Dana when Strickland was talking about Muslims being terrorists. When Strickland said that Islamic terrorists are ruining the U.K., there was no script. There was no piece of paper. There was no press conference, Everybody just moved on."

Elsewhere, he lauded Dana White for helping Donald Trump become the U.S. President again. Insinuating that ex-UFC middleweight champion Strickland consistently targets Islam and Muslims but purportedly doesn't face repercussions from White and the UFC, Sneako said:

"And I love Dana White. I think Dana was really instrumental in getting [Donald] Trump elected. But there's a clear double standard. And actually, I think that Strickland was saying the same things that Bryce Mitchell was saying, just towards a different group. What about -- I don't agree with what Bryce Mitchell said. Bryce Mitchell said H*tler is a good guy, and saying that he was just trying to expel people from Europe. Bro, Strickland was saying the exact same rhetoric about Muslims. And there was nothing."

Check out Sneako's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White referenced Sean Strickland while addressing Bryce Mitchell's "H*tler" comments' fallout

Bryce Mitchell has consistently faced criticism for some of his assertions, including his flat-earth claims and comments about the Sandy Hook shooting. Mitchell's fellow American, Sean Strickland, has similarly been criticized for his myriad of polarizing takes.

During the Power Slap 11 post-event press conference, Dana White seemed to suggest that he'd previously disapproved of some of Strickland's controversial comments as well. The American MMA personality explained:

"This is no different than things that I've said about [Sean] Strickland. You know? But, I will say this -- out of all the dumb, ignorant sh** I've heard in my life, this has to be the dumbest and most ignorant."

Watch White's assessment below (0:22 and 3:28):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.