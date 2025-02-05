Sean Strickland hilariously explains sporting "racist cop's mustache" ahead of UFC 312 title fight: "I don't share the same values as Bryce Mitchell"

Sean Strickland recently explained his facial appearance ahead of the UFC 312 title fight. Strickland joked about it by citing that he would be associated with the racist groups in the country.

Strickland is scheduled to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 312 this weekend at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

During the media day, when the former champion requested the reporters to provide a fun question. One member of the press asked him about his mustache, which resembled a racist police officer, according to the reporter. In response, Strickland made a humorous remark, saying:

Trending

''Bro there we go my man, let's go you gay fu**ing pirate. Dude, let me tell you guys...I like this [mustache]. This represents me. I look like I should be going to a Klan meeting with Bryce Mitchell. But I don't share the same values as Bryce Mitchell.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (via Verdict's X post):

Expand Tweet

For context, Bryce Mitchell made news last week when he labeled Adolf H*tler as a good guy and someone he would go fishing with. Mitchell's remarks sparked outrage among the netizens, who bashed him for his comments, including UFC CEO Dana White.

However, Strickland explained the situation in the aforementioned UFC 312 media day, asserting that the featherweight is not a bad person but was swayed. He said:

“I don’t think Bryce is a Nazi. I think Bryce is a f*cking idiot from Arkansas who is not educated, and I think Bryce is just feeding into the propaganda. How many people actually agree with him? I don’t. Bryce, you’re a f*cking idiot. You should not have said that. But, he is being radicalized and a lot of people support him and he’s wrong. And we must also look at all the reasons why he said it and how he went down this path.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Sean Strickland previews Dricus du Plessis clash at UFC 312

Sean Strickland will hope to reclaim his title when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 this weekend.

During the aforementioned media day, Strickland discussed his matchup, stating that he is prepared to give his all in the title fight.

''I've been working my a*s off, I'm giving 110%, I'm doing all the right things, I'm working hard, I'm gonna hit harder, do all the right things.''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (0:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.