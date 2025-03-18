Every time the controversial former UFC middleweight champion opens his mouth, you can say with near certainty that it will ruffle some feathers. With a rather divisive topic of religion in the conversation, you can bet Sean Strickland has some strong opinions.

In a recent X post, Strickland shared an interesting video by Jon Oleksiuk which used AI to defend three major religious figures: Jesus, Muhammad, and Buddha. The near-30-minute video provided some deeply interesting insights into the more controversial natures of Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism.

After listening to the video, Strickland provided the Cliffnotes:

"AI dedefend Christ 'sure, great guy'. Ai defend Buddha 'sure, great guy'. Ai defend Muhammad 'server is down'. Islam hands down is the worst religion on this earth.. Its bad when Ai can't even make Islam sound moral or righteous"

Diving deep into Sean Strickland's critique of Islam

To understand what Strickland was talking about when he said Islam is the "worst religion" on earth, it's best to listen to Oleksiuk's video. Early on, the challenging AI argued about the Muslim prophet Muhammad's marriage with Aisha, whom he met when she was six and married when she was nine.

To modern sensibilities, this marriage would be deemed criminal and pedophilic because of the large age difference between Muhammad and Aisha.

The defending AI made its counter-argument:

"while Asia's young age is challenging for modern sensibilities, within the 7th Century Arabian context such marriages were common and based on different maturity standards. Historically, this marriage wasn't critiqued by the prophets contemporaries or early Muslim Scholars.

The AI continued:

"critiques mainly emerged in modern times. Traditional scholars argue that Aisha's marriage served important purposes. she became a key transmitter of Islamic knowledge, especially on matters related to women, and her young age allowed her to learn directly from the prophet for many years.

Check out the full video below:

The AI continued to argue that the marriage was "divinely sanctioned" and was done under God's rule and wisdom, which is not always fully comprehensible to human understanding. Perhaps Sean Strickland has a point with his Tweet. A reply from Muslim UFC fighters would be interesting to see.

